Best Look Yet At The 2020 Ford Explorer - Can It Match The Navigator's Success?

submitted on 11/21/2018

Category: Spy Shots | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

Our best look yet at the 2020 Ford Explorer reveals both hits and misses, starting with the EcoBoost AWD badge on the right-hand side of the tailgate.

Through it, the Blue Oval refers to the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 with twin-turbocharging technology.

In the Lincoln Continental, this engine develops 400 horsepower at 5,750 rpm and 400 pound-feet of torque from 2,750 rpm, potent numbers for a full-size luxury sedan. But as opposed to the Lincoln, the Ford comes equipped with the 10-speed automatic transmission that’s also found in the F-150, Mustang, and various models from General Motors.

Truthy

Obviously inspired by the Tesla Model X.

Posted on 11/21/2018 8:18:07 AM

Posted on 11/21/2018 8:18:07 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

Of course - same hideous Tesla Model X grille - how could anyone miss it unless they are blind?

Actually - I think that it is too much the same to make any difference

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 11/21/2018 8:40:48 AM | | Votes: 1   

