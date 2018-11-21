Best Look Yet At The 2020 Ford Explorer - Can It Match The Navigator's Success?

Our best look yet at the 2020 Ford Explorer reveals both hits and misses, starting with the EcoBoost AWD badge on the right-hand side of the tailgate. Through it, the Blue Oval refers to the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 with twin-turbocharging technology.



In the Lincoln Continental, this engine develops 400 horsepower at 5,750 rpm and 400 pound-feet of torque from 2,750 rpm, potent numbers for a full-size luxury sedan. But as opposed to the Lincoln, the Ford comes equipped with the 10-speed automatic transmission that’s also found in the F-150, Mustang, and various models from General Motors.



