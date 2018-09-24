Best Look Yet At The New BMW X7 Interior - Are You Sold So Far?

Since we’ve mentioned the 8 Series, it’s fairly easy to notice the flagship SUV will adopt a dashboard design quite similar to what we’ve seen already in the 6 Series Coupe replacement, which isn’t really all that surprising. Our spies were also able to photograph the rear center console reserved to passengers sitting on the second row where there seems to be ample legroom. The air vents are surprisingly mundane for what will be BMW’s most expensive SUV, but at least there are controls for the climate settings, along with a power outlet, a pair of USB ports, and two cup holders.



