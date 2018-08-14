Better Start Saving Now, Because Toyota's New Hypercar Could Set You Back At Least $1 Million

Toyota has a new hypercar in the works, previewed by the rather extreme-looking GR Super Sport concept.But while we don't know too much about it at this early stage, we do know that it's going to be expensive. As in, seven-figures expensive.

Speaking with Motoring.com.au, Toyota's Australian spokesman confirmed the race-car-for-the-road will carry a price tag upwards of a million dollars. And while a million in Australian dollars may not be worth as much as it would in US dollars, it gives us an idea of what sort of pricing the Japanese automaker will be looking at.