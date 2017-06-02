Better To Be On The INSIDE? Musk Remains Steadfast On Trump Advisory Council

Although Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick recently stepped down from Donald Trump’s economic advisory council, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is remaining committed to his role with the advisory council.

In a statement issued on his Twitter account late last week, Musk expressed his objection to the President’s executive order on immigration and said that being involved with Trump’s advisory forum doesn’t mean he agrees “with actions by the Administration.”

On Saturday, Musk reaffirmed this by posting on Twitter, “At my request, the agenda for yesterday's White House meeting went from not mentioning the travel ban to having it be first and foremost.”

