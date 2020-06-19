Big Brother? Volvo Reveals Limiting Maximum Speed Is About Controlling Driver Behavior

Agent009 submitted on 6/19/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:19:33 AM

0 user comments | Views : 138 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

ollowing an initial announcement from March 2019, last month Volvo confirmed all new vehicles of the manufacturer will have a top speed limiter of 112 miles per hour (180 kilometers per hour).

Basically, even if you buy the most powerful and sportier car of the brand (we are looking at you, Polestar), you won’t be able to exceed this speed.

Volvo’s motivation for this decision is its attempt to reduce the road fatalities and serious injuries in Volvo cars, and basically eliminate them in the next few years. But, obviously, even 112 mph (180 kph) is way above the speed limit in many countries around the world - does that mean the decision doesn’t make sense?



Read Article


Big Brother? Volvo Reveals Limiting Maximum Speed Is About Controlling Driver Behavior

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]