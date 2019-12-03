Big Mistake? Electrified Macan Might Get A New Name

After creating ripples throughout the automotive community by announcing an all-electric next-generation Macan small crossover, Porsche might go a step further and ditch the model’s name altogether.

Talk about severing links to the past…

Speaking to Australia’s Wheels (h/t to Motor Trend), Blume laid out his brand’s electrification strategy — a product plan which must tread carefully, lest it raise the ire of motoring purists. While the upcoming Taycan and its offspring were designed from the ground up around a fully electric powertrain (and dedicated platform), Porsche isn’t about to start building EV versions of existing models willy-nilly.



