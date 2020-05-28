Big Trucks And SUVs Remain The Safest In Annual IIHS Fatality Statistics

Agent009 submitted on 5/28/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:02:37 AM

1 user comments | Views : 394 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.iihs.org

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Despite manufacturers’ efforts to make them safer, the smallest late-model cars remain the most dangerous, according to the most recent driver death rates calculated by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety.

Small cars and minicars accounted for 15 of the 20 models with the highest death rates for model year 2017, while nearly half of the 20 models with the lowest death rates were luxury SUVs.

“Smaller vehicles offer less protection for the driver in crashes, and their lighter mass means that they take the brunt of collisions with larger vehicles,” says Joe Nolan, IIHS senior vice president of vehicle research.



Read Article


Big Trucks And SUVs Remain The Safest In Annual IIHS Fatality Statistics

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

There's this thing called physics....

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2020 10:19:36 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]