Biggest News Of The Year Breaks In Crossover, Can It Be True? A Giant Toppled?

If you just plain love cars or are in the auto business, you pay attention to sales rivalries.

Ford truck gals and guys aren't terribly fond of Chevys, and vice versa. If you think the world of your new Honda Civic, you may sneer at a Toyota Corolla.

So as the annual auto sales races draw to a close -- the annual tallies will be reported next week -- who is going to win when it comes to head-to-head match-ups of some of the top rivalries? With 11 months of sales figures from Autodata, the winners are becoming clear.

The compact crossover market has been one of the hottest segments in the market, and the Honda CR-V has pretty much owned the segment from the beginning. So it was a a bit of a shocker to read today in USA Today that the CR-V had been toppled in 2017.Toppled? By Who?We are glad you asked, it was the new Toyota RAV4 which overtook the CVR with a 19% increase over last year.Could it have been Toyota's go for broke over the top looks that swayed the younger buyer to scoop up the Rav4 in droves? Or was it something else?