Biggest News Of The Year Breaks In Crossover, Can It Be True? A Giant Toppled?

Agent009 submitted on 12/29/2017

Views : 1,970

If you just plain love cars or are in the auto business, you pay attention to sales rivalries.

Ford truck gals and guys aren't terribly fond of Chevys, and vice versa. If you think the world of your new Honda Civic, you may sneer at a Toyota Corolla.

So as the annual auto sales races draw to a close -- the annual tallies will be reported next week -- who is going to win when it comes to head-to-head match-ups of some of the top rivalries? With 11 months of sales figures from Autodata, the winners are becoming clear.

The compact crossover market has been one of the hottest segments in the market, and the Honda  CR-V has pretty much owned the segment from the beginning.  So it was a a bit of a shocker to  read today in USA Today that the CR-V had been toppled in 2017.

Toppled? By Who? 

We are glad you asked, it was the new Toyota RAV4 which overtook the CVR with a 19% increase over last year.

Could it have been Toyota's go for broke over the top looks that swayed the younger buyer to scoop up the Rav4 in droves? Or was it something else?




User Comments

cidflekken

How many of those RAV4 sales were retail vs fleet?

Posted on 12/29/2017 3:43:57 PM

Posted on 12/29/2017 3:43:57 PM   

MDarringer

Sales are sales and fleet makes money too.

Posted on 12/29/2017 3:50:02 PM

Posted on 12/29/2017 3:50:02 PM   

cidflekken

Not the point

Posted on 12/29/2017 5:44:51 PM

Posted on 12/29/2017 5:44:51 PM   

MDarringer

100% the point. You act like some sales shouldn't count because they are fleet, but that's only in your little microcosm that knows nothing of the business. Here's the reality... Fleet sales are not at a loss and sometimes are actually better for the bottom line than retail.

Posted on 12/29/2017 6:48:13 PM

Posted on 12/29/2017 6:48:13 PM   

cidflekken

No, that's YOUR point. MY point is that the RAV4 in its current iteration has been around since 2013. It had an update/facelift in early 2016. So, when any vehicle, this late in its life cycle experiences a 20% YOY increase, doesn't that just BEG a question of how? Well, to you, clearly not. To me, well, yes it does. With GM's fleet sales going down to around 10% in 2017 from previous years being at closer to 20%, and previous reports were that FCA was decreasing their fleet sales as well, then companies like Toyota and Nissan would be positioned to benefit.

Wasn't trying to exclude anything. Trying to understand the trend.

Next time I'll spell it out for your narrow little mind.

Posted on 12/29/2017 10:52:51 PM

Posted on 12/29/2017 10:52:51 PM   

cidflekken

And, btw, look at the sales numbers for the Rogue, up 25% from last year after just a facelift on a 4-year-old model. Rogue is also the 2nd highest seller in the segment, the CR-V is 3rd.

Posted on 12/29/2017 10:55:23 PM

Posted on 12/29/2017 10:55:23 PM   

MrEE

The RAV styling being a home run could be the difference maker, but I would not discount price and reliability.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 12/29/2017 7:58:37 PM   

