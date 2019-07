Volkswagen of America has announced that the Golf Alltrack and Golf SportWagen won’t be produced anymore following their 2019 model year run. Of the pair, the Alltrack will endure until December of this year when production will cease at the Puebla plant in Mexico.

The reason for their demise is the fact that SUVs account for 47% of industry sales and more than 50% of VW sales in the U.S. And more are coming too, like the Atlas Cross Sport and the ID. CROZZ electric SUV.