Blame It On Covid? Or Is The Porsche Taycan A FLOP And Has Missed Its Window Of Potential? Is E-Tron GT In Jeopardy Now?

Electrek is reporting Porsche is having a slow start with its first electric car — the Taycan — with 4,480 deliveries during the first half of 2020.



The first deliveries of the Taycan started late last year, and therefore, 2020 is the first full year of production and deliveries for Porsche’s first all-electric car.



The German automaker isn’t likely to get a perfect idea of the demand for the electric sedan considering the current economic situation caused by the pandemic.



Today, Porsche announced that it delivered fewer than 5,000 Taycans during the first half of the year.



So let's be honest. Is this a 'blame it on COVID' or is it much deeper?



WE say it's deeper and pretty simple.



1. They hyped it beyond belief and had nine years to watch Tesla and the market.

2. When it FINALLY got here it didn't look anywhere near as cool as the concept, it flopped in the reviews because they couldn't beat the Tesla battery range and it is RIDICULOUSLY overpriced.

3. Was the world really yearning for a Porsche EV sedan? Or should they have LED with an SUV?



So based on this lukewarm reception can Audi's E-Tron GT expect to fare much better and is it now in jeopardy because of this?



On a side note, a number of my friends have lost interest in the Taycan and have cancelled orders. As well as in our survey of Porsche dealers, many tell us they've had most of their interest list customers have disappeared.



Spies, discuss...







Read Article