Cadillac’s Super Cruise driving assistant is able to navigate most U. S. highways all on its own, as long as the driver maintains his or her eyes on the road. However, it’s been known to struggle in direct sunlight, as there have been instances where it abruptly disengaged.

According to Autonews, Super Cruise won’t work perfectly in certain weather conditions, such as heavy rain or snow, or in this case bring sunlight, which can disrupt the driver-facing camera.