Bold Move? Trump Threatens To Kill Trade Deal With Mexico If It Can't Control Migration To US

President Trump threatened Thursday to summon the military to close the U.

S.-Mexico border and upend a trade deal, expressing mounting frustration with a large caravan of migrants from Honduras making its way toward the United States.

In morning tweets, Trump repeated vows to stop U.S. aid to Central American countries that do not disband the caravan and issued a fresh threat to the Mexican government, which said Wednesday that it would treat those in the caravan no differently than it does other migrants.



