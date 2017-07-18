Bolt Fails To Compete In The Marketplace - GM Shuts Down Plant Due To Poor Sales

GM has confirmed that its Orion plant, where they build the Chevy Bolt EV, will see an extended shutdown as part of the automaker’s broader effort to reduce inventories.



It is sending mixed messages about the all-electric vehicle program.



As we recently reported, GM’s sales of its first long-range all-electric vehicle have been slow to ramp up since its launch in December 2016.



It reached a new high of 1,642 units in the US last month and it brought the total delivered of new Bolt EVs in the US to 7,592 units.





