Bolt Fails To Compete In The Marketplace - GM Shuts Down Plant Due To Poor Sales

Agent009 submitted on 7/18/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:17:44 AM

0 user comments | Views : 380 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

GM has confirmed that its Orion plant, where they build the Chevy Bolt EV, will see an extended shutdown as part of the automaker’s broader effort to reduce inventories.



It is sending mixed messages about the all-electric vehicle program.

As we recently reported, GM’s sales of its first long-range all-electric vehicle have been slow to ramp up since its launch in December 2016.

It reached a new high of 1,642 units in the US last month and it brought the total delivered of new Bolt EVs in the US to 7,592 units.


Read Article


Bolt Fails To Compete In The Marketplace - GM Shuts Down Plant Due To Poor Sales

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]