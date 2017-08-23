Bonham auction has sold off first U.S. McLaren F1 for $15.62 million

We have just witnessed the sale of the most expensive McLaren F1 to date. Over the weekend, at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours in Monterey, the Bonham auction took place. And the first ever 1995 McLaren F1 that had been imported to the United States had been put up for auction, and was brought home by its new owner, who offered $14.2 million for it. This price does not yet include ten percent buyer’s fee, which means that it was sold off for a grand total of $15.62 million.



The car is looking good as new, and was offered by its original owner. Under the hood is the 6.1 liter V12 that it originally came with, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. This enables the F1 to yield 627 horsepower (467 kilowatts) that can sprint from 0 to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in only 3.2 seconds, before continuing to its max speed of 242.9 miles per hour (391 kilometers per hour).



Read Article