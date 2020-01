Simply put, it's all but impossible to count the number of articles condemning Millennials for purported disinterest in cars or driving. As anyone who has actually bothered to ask the question would know, however, those born between the years of 1981 and 1996 are no less interested in America's favorite form of transport than their predecessors, and one study has concluded that Millennials' interest in driving rivals that of the Baby Boomer generation.



