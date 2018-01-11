Booming Used Car Market Fills The Gap For Those Priced Out Of New Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 11/1/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:50:03 AM

1 user comments | Views : 520 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

America’s used car business is facing a mid-life crisis: dealers are selling tons of late-model cars and a lot of dinosaurs, but sales of autos in their middle years are declining.

 

And that’s bad news for some car salesmen. Independent dealers are showing up at auctions looking for their bread and butter: the six-year-old vehicle at a certain price point.

“The problem is there are none,” said Jonathan Smoke, chief economist at Cox Automotive, which owns Kelley Blue Book, Manheim auctions and other brands.



Read Article


Booming Used Car Market Fills The Gap For Those Priced Out Of New Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TomM

This should not come as a surprise
For the AVERAGE american - whose REAL wages have actually fallen over the last 12 years - they cannot afford a new car - even with 6 year loans if they could qualify. While congress has seen clear to allow the top 1% of earners to pay 1/3 to 1/2 less taxes - the amount of tax relief in the Tax bill for middle income earners was completely wiped out with a 50% raise in Gas prices alone - and wait until heating season comes - these people will be out of the market all winter. ANd if they live in certain states- the inability to deduct all of their Income and property tax will actually send many of them into the Poor category.

That 11% middle class tax cut Trump promised before November 1st - never came for them and won't. Congress is not in session to begin with.

I was lucky enough to make a fortune by being in the right place at the right time twice - and although I wish it would have come sooner - I have no such problems. In fact - I actually purchased my Mercedes Maybach for ONE particular reason - with the extra 8 inches - they were able to custom place my Drivers seat further Back for my almost 6"8" frame to fit more comfortably than just an S-class.

It seems that most of the posters here are in the Upper class of earners and can afford cars.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 11/1/2018 10:43:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]