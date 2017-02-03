Bootylicious: Porsche Shows Off A New Take On The Sport Wagon With The Panamera Sport Turismo

Porsche is presenting the Panamera Sport Turismo concept car to show how

amazingly intelligent and efficient drive technology might look in the design language of

tomorrow. The Sport Turismo unites the next generation hybrid drive with new ideas

for an evolutionary, sporty body concept; it combines Porsche performance with

comprehensive everyday practicality.

Body: sports appeal and functionality in further developed design

The body concept of the Panamera Sport Turismo is an outlook on a possible Porsche

sports car of tomorrow: the overhangs are short and the boot lid is large – both sporty

and functional. The concept car combines the dimensions of a premium vehicle with

the interior comfort of the luxury class. The Sport Turismo is 75 in. (1,990 mm) wide,

a low 55 in. (1,401 mm) in height and 195 in. (4,950 mm) long. Its direction indicators

and sidelights are integrated in C-shaped lighting units – known as C-Blades – mounted

in the large air inlets at the front end. Together with four-point LED headlights in an

innovative design, they define the front end appearance of the concept car.





The smooth and taut exterior skin is not interrupted by add-on parts – there are no

conventional exterior mirrors. In their place, the Sport Turismo has two cameras

mounted in the side air outlets whose images are shown on the displays in the cockpit.

The rear body has been completely reshaped, yet it retains all of the characteristics of

a Porsche. The rear lights in LED technology and the tail-light panel with the “Porsche”

badge are sculpted in three dimensions, and the brake light is positioned between the

four-point LED rear lights. Forming the roof termination is an adaptive carbon rear

spoiler that produces improved downforce.

The new Liquid Metal Blue color gives the concept car a surface that resembles liquid

metal and highlights its contours and design lines more distinctly. The wheels in dualspoke

design have a bi-color look, and the brake calipers are painted Acid Green. The

hub locks of the wheels recall the origins of every Porsche – which is motorsport.





“e-hybrid” badges on the sides refer to the car’s drive concept, while the name “Sport

Turismo” at the rear, framed in the same Acid Green color, emphasizes the car’s

concept character. The milled aluminum battery housing is mounted under the boot

floor, which is made of electro-chromatic glass and reveals a view of the energy

source illuminated in Acid Green at the press of a button.

“e-hybrid” stands for plug-in hybrid technology from Porsche

The drive technology of the Panamera Sport Turismo completes the next development

step towards the plug-in hybrid, symbolized by the “e-hybrid” badge on the front wings.

The car’s new ability to be charged from the electrical power grid has been combined

with even higher performance components. The concept vehicle with its 416 hp (306

kW) of peak system power is designed to be driven in pure electric mode up to a

speed of 80 mph (130 km/hr) and can cover distances of over 18.6 miles (30 km).

The Sport Turismo also exhibits impressive fuel economy per the NEDC standard; its

combined fuel consumption is less than 3.5 liters per 100 km, while CO2 emissions

are under 82 g/km. The drive system of the Panamera Sport Turismo is an advanced

development of the parallel full hybrid that Porsche already implements today in the

Panamera S Hybrid and Cayenne S Hybrid. The new electric motor produces about 70

kW (95 hp), which is around twice as much as in today’s Porsche hybrid drive, while the

three-liter V6 supercharged engine still produces 245 kW (333 hp) here. In their

interplay, they accelerate the concept car from zero to 62 mph in less than six

seconds.

Power pack: lithium-ion battery with external charging capability

The electric power pack of the Sport Turismo e-hybrid consists of a lithium-ion battery

whose performance is several times that of the nickel-hydride battery currently used in

production, although it has practically the same dimensions. Its 9.4 Kilowatt-hours of

energy storage capacity and high peak power enable faster acceleration, longer

electric driving range and higher speeds when driving without the internal combustion

engine.





The default operating mode of the e-hybrid prioritizes all-electric driving, but the driver

may deactivate this by pressing a special button on the steering wheel. In addition,

when the car is being operated in hybrid mode the driver can select the e-charge mode

by pressing the steering wheel button to intentionally intensify charging of the highvoltage

battery. This is especially useful when one section of the driving route on a

motorway is followed by a section through a city that should be driven in pure electric

mode without local emissions. In the e-charge mode, the internal combustion engine

charges the battery by load point shifting, while satisfying rational energy management

criteria.

As a plug-in hybrid, the fluid-cooled lithium-ion battery is not only charged while driving;

it can also be externally charged within 2.5 hours (depending on the power supply) via

a charging interface on the vehicle. Porsche systematically thought through all aspects

of the concept car’s plug-in system; it utilizes a universal charger (AC) that is wallmounted

in a home garage and has a standardized charging plug.

Familiar and yet completely new: touch displays for instruments and controls

The interior of the Sport Turismo is a forward-looking interpretation of purist sports car

thinking: as little as possible and as much as necessary. Instead of classic

instruments, a large central TFT color display is positioned in front of the driver; it is

used to call up and display any vehicle information as needed – from the tachometer to

driving data or navigation. Two monitors, one to the left and one to the right of this

display, show images from the “exterior mirror” cameras. Two additional displays in

tube form provide information on the hybrid-specific driving states, e.g. pure electric

driving, as well as other functions. The power meter in the instrument panel illuminates

in Acid Green and shows the combined system power of the two drives.

A press on the touch-sensitive color display starts the e-hybrid. Naturally, on the side





that is typical of a Porsche: the left side. A completely new type of touch display in the

ascending center console incorporates additional controls; this is the control center for

the e-hybrid and all other functions that is implemented in black panel technology. It

offers the driver the option of influencing the hybrid drive via smart keys to choose

maximum driving fun, maximum performance or maximum efficiency. All driving

indicators and control functions are also intuitively operated by multi-touch

functionality, such as automatic climate control, seat adjustment, lights, reversing

camera and the functions of Porsche Communication Management (PCM).

Wide-ranging communications and control via smart phone app

The Panamera Sport Turismo gives the driver entirely new options for customized

communications. The driver can use mobile online services to access and control all

key vehicle information with a smart phone app. Charge control by mobile phone

shows the user just how much electricity the battery has already stored at any given

time and predicts how much more time the charging process will take. In addition,

there is a charging timer with user-defined charging times. Moreover, the vehicle’s

interior can also be preconditioned by mobile phone, e.g. by turning on the air

conditioner, and the vehicle will already be at the right temperature before driving with

electricity supplied from a household electrical outlet.

Specifications Panamera Sport Turismo concept car

Body

Sport Turismo with four individual seats, four doors and boot lid.

Drive system

Parallel full hybrid; 3-liter V6 engine, charged; hybrid module

with electric motor and disengagement clutch; rear-wheel drive.

Power

245 kW (333h hp) V6 engine

approx. 70kW (95hp) hybrid module

306 kW (416 hp) (combined peak power)

Suspension

Double wishbone front suspension; electro-mechanical power

steering; multi-link rear suspension

Dimensions

Length

4,950 mm - 195 in

Width

1,990 mm - 75 in

Height

1,401 mm - 55 in

Energy supply

Lithium-ion battery with 9/4 kWh capacity and plug-in charging

system compatible with electric power grid.

Performance

Top speed, pure electric mode

Acceleration:

0 -- 62 mph

approx. 80 mph



Consumption (NEDC)

Combined <3.5l/100 km

CO2 emissions

Combined < 82 g/km

Range (NEDC)

Pure lectric mode: >30 km (18.6 mi.)

Charging time

up to 2.5 h