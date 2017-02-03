Bootylicious: Porsche Shows Off A New Take On The Sport Wagon With The Panamera Sport Turismo

Porsche is presenting the Panamera Sport Turismo concept car to show how
amazingly intelligent and efficient drive technology might look in the design language of
tomorrow.
The Sport Turismo unites the next generation hybrid drive with new ideas
for an evolutionary, sporty body concept; it combines Porsche performance with
comprehensive everyday practicality.
Body: sports appeal and functionality in further developed design
The body concept of the Panamera Sport Turismo is an outlook on a possible Porsche
sports car of tomorrow: the overhangs are short and the boot lid is large – both sporty
and functional. The concept car combines the dimensions of a premium vehicle with
the interior comfort of the luxury class. The Sport Turismo is 75 in. (1,990 mm) wide,
a low 55 in. (1,401 mm) in height and 195 in. (4,950 mm) long. Its direction indicators
and sidelights are integrated in C-shaped lighting units – known as C-Blades – mounted
in the large air inlets at the front end. Together with four-point LED headlights in an
innovative design, they define the front end appearance of the concept car.
The smooth and taut exterior skin is not interrupted by add-on parts – there are no
conventional exterior mirrors. In their place, the Sport Turismo has two cameras
mounted in the side air outlets whose images are shown on the displays in the cockpit.
The rear body has been completely reshaped, yet it retains all of the characteristics of
a Porsche. The rear lights in LED technology and the tail-light panel with the “Porsche”
badge are sculpted in three dimensions, and the brake light is positioned between the
four-point LED rear lights. Forming the roof termination is an adaptive carbon rear
spoiler that produces improved downforce.
The new Liquid Metal Blue color gives the concept car a surface that resembles liquid
metal and highlights its contours and design lines more distinctly. The wheels in dualspoke
design have a bi-color look, and the brake calipers are painted Acid Green. The
hub locks of the wheels recall the origins of every Porsche – which is motorsport.
“e-hybrid” badges on the sides refer to the car’s drive concept, while the name “Sport
Turismo” at the rear, framed in the same Acid Green color, emphasizes the car’s
concept character. The milled aluminum battery housing is mounted under the boot
floor, which is made of electro-chromatic glass and reveals a view of the energy
source illuminated in Acid Green at the press of a button.
“e-hybrid” stands for plug-in hybrid technology from Porsche
The drive technology of the Panamera Sport Turismo completes the next development
step towards the plug-in hybrid, symbolized by the “e-hybrid” badge on the front wings.
The car’s new ability to be charged from the electrical power grid has been combined
with even higher performance components. The concept vehicle with its 416 hp (306
kW) of peak system power is designed to be driven in pure electric mode up to a
speed of 80 mph (130 km/hr) and can cover distances of over 18.6 miles (30 km).
The Sport Turismo also exhibits impressive fuel economy per the NEDC standard; its
combined fuel consumption is less than 3.5 liters per 100 km, while CO2 emissions
are under 82 g/km. The drive system of the Panamera Sport Turismo is an advanced
development of the parallel full hybrid that Porsche already implements today in the
Panamera S Hybrid and Cayenne S Hybrid. The new electric motor produces about 70
kW (95 hp), which is around twice as much as in today’s Porsche hybrid drive, while the
three-liter V6 supercharged engine still produces 245 kW (333 hp) here. In their
interplay, they accelerate the concept car from zero to 62 mph in less than six
seconds.
Power pack: lithium-ion battery with external charging capability
The electric power pack of the Sport Turismo e-hybrid consists of a lithium-ion battery
whose performance is several times that of the nickel-hydride battery currently used in
production, although it has practically the same dimensions. Its 9.4 Kilowatt-hours of
energy storage capacity and high peak power enable faster acceleration, longer
electric driving range and higher speeds when driving without the internal combustion
engine.
The default operating mode of the e-hybrid prioritizes all-electric driving, but the driver
may deactivate this by pressing a special button on the steering wheel. In addition,
when the car is being operated in hybrid mode the driver can select the e-charge mode
by pressing the steering wheel button to intentionally intensify charging of the highvoltage
battery. This is especially useful when one section of the driving route on a
motorway is followed by a section through a city that should be driven in pure electric
mode without local emissions. In the e-charge mode, the internal combustion engine
charges the battery by load point shifting, while satisfying rational energy management
criteria.
As a plug-in hybrid, the fluid-cooled lithium-ion battery is not only charged while driving;
it can also be externally charged within 2.5 hours (depending on the power supply) via
a charging interface on the vehicle. Porsche systematically thought through all aspects
of the concept car’s plug-in system; it utilizes a universal charger (AC) that is wallmounted
in a home garage and has a standardized charging plug.
Familiar and yet completely new: touch displays for instruments and controls
The interior of the Sport Turismo is a forward-looking interpretation of purist sports car
thinking: as little as possible and as much as necessary. Instead of classic
instruments, a large central TFT color display is positioned in front of the driver; it is
used to call up and display any vehicle information as needed – from the tachometer to
driving data or navigation. Two monitors, one to the left and one to the right of this
display, show images from the “exterior mirror” cameras. Two additional displays in
tube form provide information on the hybrid-specific driving states, e.g. pure electric
driving, as well as other functions. The power meter in the instrument panel illuminates
in Acid Green and shows the combined system power of the two drives.
A press on the touch-sensitive color display starts the e-hybrid. Naturally, on the side
that is typical of a Porsche: the left side. A completely new type of touch display in the
ascending center console incorporates additional controls; this is the control center for
the e-hybrid and all other functions that is implemented in black panel technology. It
offers the driver the option of influencing the hybrid drive via smart keys to choose
maximum driving fun, maximum performance or maximum efficiency. All driving
indicators and control functions are also intuitively operated by multi-touch
functionality, such as automatic climate control, seat adjustment, lights, reversing
camera and the functions of Porsche Communication Management (PCM).
Wide-ranging communications and control via smart phone app
The Panamera Sport Turismo gives the driver entirely new options for customized
communications. The driver can use mobile online services to access and control all
key vehicle information with a smart phone app. Charge control by mobile phone
shows the user just how much electricity the battery has already stored at any given
time and predicts how much more time the charging process will take. In addition,
there is a charging timer with user-defined charging times. Moreover, the vehicle’s
interior can also be preconditioned by mobile phone, e.g. by turning on the air
conditioner, and the vehicle will already be at the right temperature before driving with
electricity supplied from a household electrical outlet.
Specifications Panamera Sport Turismo concept car
Body
Sport Turismo with four individual seats, four doors and boot lid.
Drive system
Parallel full hybrid; 3-liter V6 engine, charged; hybrid module
with electric motor and disengagement clutch; rear-wheel drive.
Power
245 kW (333h hp) V6 engine
approx. 70kW (95hp) hybrid module
306 kW (416 hp) (combined peak power)
Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension; electro-mechanical power
steering; multi-link rear suspension
Dimensions
Length
4,950 mm - 195 in
Width
1,990 mm - 75 in
Height
1,401 mm - 55 in
Energy supply
Lithium-ion battery with 9/4 kWh capacity and plug-in charging
system compatible with electric power grid.
Performance
Top speed, pure electric mode
Acceleration:
0 -- 62 mph
approx. 80 mph
Consumption (NEDC)
Combined <3.5l/100 km
CO2 emissions
Combined < 82 g/km
Range (NEDC)
Pure lectric mode: >30 km (18.6 mi.)
Charging time
up to 2.5 h