For General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., home is where the profits are. That's a source of heartburn as U.S. auto sales stall. Ford CFO Bob Shanks put it plainly when explaining the company's quarterly financial results Wednesday: "Effectively, every dollar we earned in the automotive segment was earned in North America." It's a similar story at GM, which reported all but about $200 million of adjusted profit came from the region.



