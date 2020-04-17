Both Porsche And Mazda Offer Pro Bono Oil Changes To Healthcare Workers Regardless Of What They Drive

As the rate of new coronavirus cases in America finally starts to slow, doctors, nurses, and everyone else at the forefront of the fight is being stretched to their breaking points, and they need help.

Not just performative clapping or a sign in your window, mind you, but actual help getting through their days; help taking care of necessities otherwise being neglected to keep someone else's loved ones alive—like getting their cars' oil changed on schedule. Fortunately, two major automakers aren't blind to healthcare workers' plights and have stepped up to the plate to offer free car care, regardless of make or model of vehicle.

User Comments

MDarringer

And I'll bet at Mazda, while you wait they leg hump you to buy a new car.

On the surface this sounds amazing, but when you realize how small of a subset healthcare workers are of the general population, neither Mazda nor Porsche are that magnanimous.

They are pandering for PR and nothing more.

MDarringer

Posted on 4/17/2020 11:40:59 AM   

qwertyfla1

Good for them and after a week stay at the ERl and an angiogram later all I can say is THANK YOU to these heroes. I bought them all coffees and offered to pay for lunch for the whole floor but few accepted my offer but were happy that I made them the gesture and showed them some love for their craft. If you guys have any extra PPE please donate it to your local healthcare providers as they need this stuff badly or can deploy it to others whom do.

qwertyfla1

Posted on 4/17/2020 12:19:35 PM   

