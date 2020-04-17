Both Porsche And Mazda Offer Pro Bono Oil Changes To Healthcare Workers Regardless Of What They Drive

As the rate of new coronavirus cases in America finally starts to slow, doctors, nurses, and everyone else at the forefront of the fight is being stretched to their breaking points, and they need help. Not just performative clapping or a sign in your window, mind you, but actual help getting through their days; help taking care of necessities otherwise being neglected to keep someone else's loved ones alive—like getting their cars' oil changed on schedule. Fortunately, two major automakers aren't blind to healthcare workers' plights and have stepped up to the plate to offer free car care, regardless of make or model of vehicle.



