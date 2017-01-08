Both Toyota And Lexus Maintain Pace Each With A 3.6% Increase In July Sales

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) Inc. , today reported July 2017 sales of 222,057 units. With the one less selling day in July 2017 compared to July 2016, sales were up 3.6 percent on volume and up 7.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis. Toyota division posted July sales of 193,155 units, up 3.6 percent on a volume basis, and up 7.8 percent on a DSR basis. "In July, Toyota division saw its strongest month of the year so far, and our second consecutive month of year-over-year increases based on sales volume," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "We are thrilled to see RAV4 sales top 40,000 units in a single month – it is not only a milestone for us, but has set a new best-ever, all-time record monthly total. We continue to see momentum in the industry for light trucks, and are positioned well with strong availability of our SUVs. We are equally excited that the all-new 2018 Camry is receiving a strong reception as it started to hit dealer showrooms last week." Lexus posted July sales of 28,902 units, up 3.6 percent on a volume basis, and up 7.8 percent on a DSR basis. "Lexus utility vehicles had a stellar month, with a best-ever July for NX as well as the total LUV lineup, driving Lexus to its second-best July in history," said Jeff Bracken, Lexus group vice president and general manager. "We were also pleased to see strong ES sales in July, with sales up significantly over last year. We're looking forward to a robust August, with healthy inventory and the continuation of the Golden Opportunity Sales Event." July 2017 Highlights: Camry posts July sales of 33,827 units

