Boxster And Cayman To Join Porsche EV Push In 2022

Porsche's entry-level 718 sports car twins, the Boxster and Cayman, will reportedly go electric in the early 2020s, but it won't yet mean a phaseout of their combustion-powered twins.

These electric 718s will be built on the Porsche PPE platform, claims Autocar, adding that Porsche chose to re-platform the electric 718s because the current chassis can't accommodate batteries large enough to meet Porsche's goal of 186 miles (300 kilometers) of range. PPE is Porsche's new electric-only architecture and will be used for the Taycan sedan as well as its high-riding Cross Turismo derivative, the electric Macan crossover, and even an Audi product, the E-Tron GT.



