Brabus 700 Widestar is a 700-hp wider version of 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63

gaf42 submitted on 10/1/2018

By all means, the Mercedes-AMG G63 is already a high-performance luxury sports utility vehicle.

It essentially takes luxury to the off-road with a superb performance potential. Nonetheless, German tuner Brabus still thinks the AMG G 63 can still offer more. Thus, the German company created the new Brabus 700 Widestar.

Unveiled to the global public for the first time at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show, the Brabus 700 Widestar isn't just more powerful but is also more menacing than the AMG G 63, thanks to a number of modifications.

MDarringer

Kanye's Kardashianmobile

