Brabus Releases 800HP G-Wagen Pickup For The Richer Than Rich

A Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen has always screamed look at me, and the AMG-tuned G 63, even louder. But Brabus is here to shout everyone down, because it now offers an AMG-dwarfing G-Wagen with more of everything this off-roader does best: Absurd power and capability, draped in extreme luxury.



To make the 800 Adventure XLP, Brabus' ultimate G-Wagen, it takes a 2020 Mercedes-AMG G 63, extends its chassis by 19.7 inches, and to the Merc's 4.0-liter V-8, it straps a pair of new turbochargers. These produce 23 psi of boost, permitting peak power of 789 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, and thus, a zero-to-60 time of just 4.8 seconds.



