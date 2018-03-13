Brabus transforms Mercedes-AMG S 63 into menacing 800 Sedan and Coupe

The Mercedes-AMG S63 – both in its sedan and coupe guises -- is a high-performance luxurious ride that offers 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) of max output and 900 Nm of peak torque. These massive numbers are already considered as the higher levels of performance, but people at Brabus believe more can be done to further increase these figures. Turning belief to reality, the well-known German tuning company created the new Brabus 800 Sedan and Coupe as based on the AMG S 63 4Matic+.



As its name indicates, the Brabus 800 Sedan and Coupe based on the AMG S 63 boasts of 800 PS (789 hp or 588 kW) of max output from the heavily upgraded AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine. The peak torque level has already been boosted from 900 Nm to 1,000 Nm (737 lb.-ft.) as available at just 3,600 rpm. An untouched AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine is already powerful enough to send the AMG S 63 – both sedan and coupe versions -- sprinting from nil to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and achieving a top speed of 250 km/h.



