Brazilian artist reimagines Range Rover Velar SUV as Road Rover electric-powered sedan

Has a Range Rover sedan ever crossed your mind? Well, if it hasn’t, it will now. That is because Land Rover has expressed an interest in building a sedan. Furthermore, the automaker says that the Road Rover nameplate might arrive in 2019 as an electric vehicle. This time, it would not be an off roader, but instead, it will have the same platform as the next Jaguar XJ and will focus on luxury and design.



Having said that, an artist thought of bringing the proposed Road Rover idea to life. This designer, Kleber Silva, is based in Sao Paolo, Brazil and he rendered a Road Rover Velar sedan based on all the information he got. As the name suggests, it gets a number of design elements from its larger sibling, and it looks good.



