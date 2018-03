The redesigned Jeep Wrangler is now in dealerships, but when will the highly anticipated pickup truck variant arrive? According to Automotive News, who spoke with Fiat-Chrysler dealers, the Wrangler-based pickup will be in showrooms by next April, just over one year from now. FCA itself has declined to comment on the vehicle’s arrival. We previously knew Wrangler pickup production is set to get underway in the fourth quarter of this year, so a spring arrival makes sense.



Read Article