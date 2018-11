The next generation of the Audi TT will be dramatically overhaul with the iconic sports car transforming into a more practical and profitable four-door coupe, Auto Express can exclusively reveal. And it will be in showrooms in less than two years.

The German firm first hinted at the idea of a four-door TT with the TT Sportback concept back at the 2014 Paris Motor Show. However, plans to bring that model into showrooms never got off the ground for a number of reasons.