Hot off the reveal of the 3 Series-rivaling 2018 Genesis G70, the company’s CEO has boldly announced that Genesis has no interest in developing a high-performance sub-brand for its luxury cars like many of its rivals due to the imminent threat of electric car performance.



As major automakers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi shift production towards an electrified future, Genesis is questioning the relevance of sub-brands like the M Division, Mercedes-AMG and Audi Sport.



Read Article