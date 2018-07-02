Brilliant Or Bonehead? Is Tesla's Placing A Sports Car In Space A Good PR Move?

While Tesla doesn’t do any traditional advertising, it has been marketing its vehicles quite efficiently over the years, but never in a more spectacular way than what happened yesterday.



If you have missed it and you probably haven’t because that was the point, a Tesla Roadster was successfully launched into space on SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket.

Now don’t get me wrong, a publicity stunt wasn’t the actual purpose of SpaceX’s launching the Tesla Roadster on the Falcon Heavy rocket.

SpaceX has been working on the Falcon Heavy rocket for years and they needed to do a demonstration launch anyway.


User Comments

mre30

As far as I'm concerned, Elon Musk just littered in space.

He created still more 'Space Junk'

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 1:16:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

Tiberius1701A

"Where's my umbrella?!?!" -The B-52'S

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 1:26:30 PM | | Votes: -2   

valhallakey

They were going to have to put some other fake load in there, why not a car. Also it will orbit the sun not the earth, so lots of room for it.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 1:47:02 PM | | Votes: 3   

runninglogan1

That whole Falcon Heavy launch was fantastic.

Watching those two boosters land simultaneously is one of the coolest things I've ever seen.

If you didn't like the roadster stunt - you're dead inside.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 1:41:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 7   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Ineed...

There is no strife, no prejudice, no national conflict in outer space as yet. Its hazards are hostile to us all. Its conquest deserves the best of all mankind, and its opportunity for peaceful cooperation many never come again. But why, some say, the moon? Why choose this as our goal? And they may well ask why climb the highest mountain? Why, 35 years ago, fly the Atlantic? Why does Rice play Texas?

We choose to go to the moon. We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win, and the others, too.

President John F. Kennedy, September 12, 1962, at Rice University, Houston, Texas

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 6:06:20 PM | | Votes: 3   

valhallakey

Brilliant. Brilliant. Oh and Brilliant!

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 1:45:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

atc98092

The rocket had to have some sort of payload mass to validate some of the launch requirements. He took something that would never have been noticed and made it a spectacle that is being talked about around the world. That sort of publicity is priceless.

As far as it being space "junk", while that is always a concern with anything that is launched into space, this particular "satellite" is not remaining within a normal Earth orbit. So it's not contributing to the mess in close Earth orbit. in addition, because of its size it should be relatively easy to track, compared to some of the true junk that Space Command has to track at all times.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 1:46:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

SanJoseDriver

The roadster orbiting space is one of the coolest things I have ever seen in my life, not to mention that insane double-rocket landing. I think this will have far more impact than any Super Bowl ad they could have purchased.

The chances of it hitting another man-made satellite is like throwing two pennies in the ocean, one in New York and the other in Australia--and having them hit one another.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 1:58:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

PUGPROUD

Has there ever been a cooler promotion ever involving a car? I don't think so! Have not been a big Musk fan but this blows me away on so many levels. Man has big ideas and big cajones!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 2:13:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

TomM

THe problem with the "stunt" for advertising purposes is that "TESLA" got lost in the process - where most coverage I have seen failed to really mention it was a TESLA car. SPACE=X was widely mentioned. THere is an assumption that autophiles will know- but they are also the ones who least impressed by the company as well.

Since they currently do not offer a Roadster for sale - creating demand for a non-existent product is not genius - they should have sent a Model S - whose sales are ebbing. AND of course - they still cannot provide production for the Model 3 - which means that they had NO CHOICE but to make that the priority - because their future really depends on it.

However - the stunt was impressive - and the Rocket is too - even if Nasa will not replace their new one with it.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 2:51:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

atc98092

Practically every news report I heard or read specifically said it was a Tesla. And that was usually all that was said. They didn't mention that it was a roadster all that often. I agree that a current model might have been a little better for publicity purposes, you can't say he didn't get get the name Tesla front in center in the news.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 5:39:38 PM | | Votes: 4   

EVisNow

Not a stunt! It's an emphatic statement "I do it my way" from one of the most brilliant minds of modern time. Who else in aerospace industry ever landed an expended rocket backward successfully, let alone two simultaneously ? The Roadster floating in space with its music on is just icing on the cake.

EVisNow (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 6:34:55 PM | | Votes: 1   

