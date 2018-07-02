Brilliant Or Bonehead? Is Tesla's Placing A Sports Car In Space A Good PR Move?

While Tesla doesn’t do any traditional advertising, it has been marketing its vehicles quite efficiently over the years, but never in a more spectacular way than what happened yesterday.



If you have missed it and you probably haven’t because that was the point, a Tesla Roadster was successfully launched into space on SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket.



Now don’t get me wrong, a publicity stunt wasn’t the actual purpose of SpaceX’s launching the Tesla Roadster on the Falcon Heavy rocket.



SpaceX has been working on the Falcon Heavy rocket for years and they needed to do a demonstration launch anyway.





Read Article