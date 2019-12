Mazda is mulling over whether or not the next-gen MX-5 Miata should move into the electrification segment, something that could actually put it in line with the next-gen Porsche 718 should everything play out the right way. The important thing is that, no matter what, the next-gen MX-5 will remain light, compact, and agile, but how that’s going to happen is a mystery that Mazda still has to solve.



