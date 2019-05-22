Brilliant Or Bonehead? Tesla Brings Back Unlimited Charging To Move Inventory

After moving away from its free Supercharging model due to sustainability concerns, Tesla is now again bringing back free Unlimited Supercharging as a way to sell some inventory cars after the upgraded drivetrain.



For the first few years of the Model S and Model X program, unlimited free Supercharging has been one of the top perks that Tesla was offering to its customers.



Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the perk wasn’t sustainable and he even admitted that they should have ended the incentive earlier:





Read Article