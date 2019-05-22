Brilliant Or Bonehead? Tesla Brings Back Unlimited Charging To Move Inventory

Agent009 submitted on 5/22/2019

After moving away from its free Supercharging model due to sustainability concerns, Tesla is now again bringing back free Unlimited Supercharging as a way to sell some inventory cars after the upgraded drivetrain.



For the first few years of the Model S and Model X program, unlimited free Supercharging has been one of the top perks that Tesla was offering to its customers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the perk wasn’t sustainable and he even admitted that they should have ended the incentive earlier:


User Comments

Aspy11

Tesla - click

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 1:37:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

80Ho

Elon gimmick of the day.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 1:53:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Truthy

Neither. It is desperation. Tesla stock down to $192/share and sinking.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 4:15:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

mre30

...like a deflating ballon...tssssssssssss!

Free Supercharger = "Discount" = the last ditch effort for companies trying to juice sales.

Cheap financing/leasing/insurance is another trick (Yup- TSLA does that too!).

Another sign of frantic cost-cutting to "improve" margins = Scale back the "sales force" (Yup - TSLA did that by closing the retail stores they could close [wanted to close them all but were on the hook for the leases] and firing the sales people). This is an especially stupid thing to do because it is when sales are "soft" that the sales force really earns their money.

IMO Tesla sales would not be 1/2 as bad as they are if TSLA still had the sales force out there.

#Enron2.0

#LetsRearrangeTheDeckChairsOnTheTitanic

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 6:36:53 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

It here's it's gone it's here it's gone
this is the price no this is the price no this is the price no this is the price

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:13:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

atc98092

Supercharger access would mean nothing to me on a day to day basis. I rarely travel more than 75 miles from home, and there's no supercharger anywhere near where I live. For people like me it doesn't amount to much. If I needed to travel between Seattle and Spokane on even an irregular basis, then I could make use of it. But I have no need for that drive.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:14:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Desperate!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 7:25:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

skytop

Tesla stock shares are shedding big dollars like the lying TV diet plan ads shed pounds.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2019 10:16:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

