Brilliant Or Bonehead? Volkswagen Appears To Be Ready To Return To The US Pickup Segment

If the mid-size pickup truck segment was heating up when GM introduced its at-the-time new Chevy truck, the second-gen Chevy Colorado, as well as the GMC Canyon in 2015, then it’s about to get much hotter. Besides the usual segment contenders that include the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, along with GM’s Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, Ford will soon introduce the all-new Ranger and Jeep will introduce the pickup version of the Wrangler. And now, there is evidence to suggest that Volkswagen might be planning to enter the fray. A blazing-hot segment, indeed.



