Bugatti Begins Delivering The First Divos To Customers

Bugatti has begun delivering the first of 40 €5million Divos to their owners. Those lucky, lucky things.

It may use the Chiron’s platform and 1,479bhp quad-turbo W16, but the Divo is lighter, stiffer, more focussed and somehow even more outrageous than the car on which it’s based, and apparently not at all like it to drive.

Bugatti’s engineers have been fine-tuning the Divo’s setup for the last two years. Chassis development alone required more than 5,000km of testing at speeds of up to its limited top speed of 236mph.