Bugatti CEO says carmaker is ready to create a second model alongside Chiron

Since 2016, Bugatti has been synonymous to Chiron. After all, the French sports car maker only has the Chiron in its stable since 2016. There is the Chiron Sport, but it is essentially just a track-focused version. There is the Divo, but this hypercar is also track-focused and is produced in very limited number (40 units). Many have been wondering whether Bugatti would offer another model. But just recently, it was confirmed that Bugatti is now ready to build a second model in addition to Chiron.



This confirmation was made not just by anyone from Bugatti Automobiles SAS, but by its top honcho, chief executive Stephen Winkelmann to CarAdvice. During an interview, Winkelmann remarked that he sees Bugatti as ready to do more than one model.



