Bugatti Wants In On VW's Action With A Budget (Relatively Speaking) EV Of It's Own

Bugatti Automobiles SAS is looking to broaden its appeal by flanking the 2.

5 million-euro ($2.7 million) Chiron supercar with a slightly more accessible alternative.

The potential second model line would be an electric-powered grand tourer or crossover that could seat up to four people and would cost between 500,000 and 1 million euros. The French boutique manufacturer is in discussions within parent Volkswagen AG about the investment, Bugatti Chief Executive Officer Stephan Winkelmann said in an interview at Bloomberg’s office in Berlin.



