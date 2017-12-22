Bugatti achieves goal of delivering 70 examples of Chiron hypercar in 2017

French high-performance car maker Bugatti Automobiles commenced deliveries of its 1,500-hp Bugatti Chiron super sports car in March 2017. While the demand for the Chiron hypercar is high, its production nature limits the number of examples assembled and delivered each year. Good news though as the company was able to reach its delivery target for 2017 – 70 examples of the Bugatti Chiron were sent to customers around the world.



Ordering and purchasing a new Bugatti Chiron is one thing, while getting to drive it is another. Wolfgang Durheimer, President of Bugatti Automobiles, remarked that the French carmaker is aiming to keep the waiting times for the customers as short as possible. So far, only 70 customers who ordered the Chiron have received their supercars.











Read Article