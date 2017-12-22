Bugatti achieves goal of delivering 70 examples of Chiron hypercar in 2017

French high-performance car maker Bugatti Automobiles commenced deliveries of its 1,500-hp Bugatti Chiron super sports car in March 2017.

While the demand for the Chiron hypercar is high, its production nature limits the number of examples assembled and delivered each year. Good news though as the company was able to reach its delivery target for 2017 – 70 examples of the Bugatti Chiron were sent to customers around the world.

Ordering and purchasing a new Bugatti Chiron is one thing, while getting to drive it is another. Wolfgang Durheimer, President of Bugatti Automobiles, remarked that the French carmaker is aiming to keep the waiting times for the customers as short as possible. So far, only 70 customers who ordered the Chiron have received their supercars.





CANADIANCOMMENTS

300+ orders and only 70 built. And automotive mfg's wonder why cars get flipped by the original owner WAY more than then MSRP. Who wants to wait 2-3 years for a car?

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 7:56:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

I know and have known people who must have the high-end cars the minute they come out. One had to have the Rolls Royce Phantom the second it came out back in 2004 or so. He paid a crazy acquisition fee and got one. I've also noticed how quickly such cars change hands. It's a very "hit it and quit it" mentality. If I were in a position to profit from such people, I'd take them to the cleaners for being impatient.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 9:28:06 PM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@MD That is the funny truth about high end supercars. In two years they could have 4-6 owners. Call it trendy, a summer car, a stop gap, but you will never see this kind of buyer behaviour with regular cars. There are videos about this on YouTube.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 10:13:32 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

@Canadiancomments I've wildly inflated some of the vintage cars we've flipped because some dimwit needs to purge himself of money.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 11:36:41 PM | | Votes: 1   

