Bugatti offers 15-year warranty as part of its Veyron Loyalty Maintenance Program

There’s great news for Bugatti Veyron owners as the automaker recently introduced the Loyalty Maintenance Program to help customers maintain the condition of their cars and to allow them to keep their vehicles in mint condition.



The Loyalty Maintenance Program is actually part of the company’s Extended Warranty and Extended Warranty Plus programs, which can last for as long as 15 years. Owning a Bugatti Veyron can be very expensive; the maintenance costs alone are already high. The brand hopes that this program will help reduce operating costs for owners.



