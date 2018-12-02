Bugatti offers 15-year warranty as part of its Veyron Loyalty Maintenance Program

gaf42 submitted on 2/12/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:34:33 PM

2 user comments | Views : 1,522 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: bugatti, veyron

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There’s great news for Bugatti Veyron owners as the automaker recently introduced the Loyalty Maintenance Program to help customers maintain the condition of their cars and to allow them to keep their vehicles in mint condition.



The Loyalty Maintenance Program is actually part of the company’s Extended Warranty and Extended Warranty Plus programs, which can last for as long as 15 years. Owning a Bugatti Veyron can be very expensive; the maintenance costs alone are already high. The brand hopes that this program will help reduce operating costs for owners.

Read Article


Bugatti offers 15-year warranty as part of its Veyron Loyalty Maintenance Program

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

mre30

Does this imply that sales are soft and they need to resort to "free maintenance" to juice them?

Is a 'cheap lease' next?

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 11:04:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TheSteve

@mre30: Nah, Bugatti figured they can easily warranty their vehicles for 15,000 and look good in the process ;-)

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/12/2018 11:25:03 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]