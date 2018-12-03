Buick Branding To Disappear On All Models Starting Next Year

Those paying very close attention to the reveal of the 2019 Buick Envision may have noticed that the crossover doesn’t have a “Buick” “brand plate.

” That’s on purpose, as representatives recently told GM Authority that Buick will stop using the brand badge on the rear of its vehicles, starting with the 2019 model year.

Before you start scrolling, perhaps vehemently, to the comments section in order to share your thoughts on the matter, we feel obligated to note that only the Buick brand plate – the one that that writes out “Buick” on the rear of the vehicle – is going away. By comparison, the nameplate badge – which writes out the name of the vehicle, such as “Encore” or “Enclave” – is staying, and so is Buick’s Tri Shield logo, now finished in red, silver and blue.

 


carloslassiter

You know your brand is valuable when you are too embarrassed to write it on the cars.

carloslassiter

Posted on 3/12/2018 10:42:43 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

dumpsty

Well, different people from all walks of life have their own perception of Buick. Some people can not see the brand as upscale. Some people see the brand as one for older drivers. Some people just see Buick as an alternative to other upscale vehicles. Not a big deal.

GM is trying to provide Buicks in such a way that consumers "see the product 1st" - even before they realize it's actually a Buick. Hence their recent commercial ads. "Is that a Buick?!"

But in reality, it's a really crappy position to be in. You have good products, but becuase people cant forget old cars from 15-20-25 years ago, they assume Buick is still building the same type of cars. They're not. In China, Buick is luxury.

Nobody assumes the Camry/Accord are still basic family cars anymore.

dumpsty

Posted on 3/12/2018 11:41:11 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TomM

This is a STUPID idea -

It might be different if it was OBVIOUS to almost everyone what brand of car it is - maybe like a Rolls Royce or Mercedes - but the fact is - for most people today - they do not know what a Buick looks like. Way Back - Harley Earl and Bill Mitchell used specific styling themes to differentiate the different GM brands - to the point that you could almost always tell what brand it was from looking at it - even without any tags.

Today - with most people not really into Buick or GM (There was also a time when HALF of the cars in this country were made by GM) - YOU really really need the ADVERTISEMENT - and giving up that is a Multi Million Dollar Mistake - the first really BIG one Mary Barra has managed.

TomM

Posted on 3/12/2018 12:18:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

