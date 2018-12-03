Buick Branding To Disappear On All Models Starting Next Year

Those paying very close attention to the reveal of the 2019 Buick Envision may have noticed that the crossover doesn’t have a “Buick” “brand plate. ” That’s on purpose, as representatives recently told GM Authority that Buick will stop using the brand badge on the rear of its vehicles, starting with the 2019 model year.

Before you start scrolling, perhaps vehemently, to the comments section in order to share your thoughts on the matter, we feel obligated to note that only the Buick brand plate – the one that that writes out “Buick” on the rear of the vehicle – is going away. By comparison, the nameplate badge – which writes out the name of the vehicle, such as “Encore” or “Enclave” – is staying, and so is Buick’s Tri Shield logo, now finished in red, silver and blue.