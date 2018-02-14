Buick, Porsche, And Lexus Come Out On Top In 2018 JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study

Buick has reclaimed the title as the most dependable mass-market brand after three years of vehicle ownership while luxury marque Lexus again topped the industry, according to J. D. Power.

Buick led the mass-market segment with 116 reported problems per 100 vehicles, 10 fewer than last year. That was good for third place overall and its third mass-market win in four years.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Lexus topped the chart as the most dependable brand for the seventh year in a row, followed by Porsche, according to J.D. Power's annual U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, released Wednesday.



