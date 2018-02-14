Buick, Porsche, And Lexus Come Out On Top In 2018 JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study

Buick has reclaimed the title as the most dependable mass-market brand after three years of vehicle ownership while luxury marque Lexus again topped the industry, according to J.

D. Power.

Buick led the mass-market segment with 116 reported problems per 100 vehicles, 10 fewer than last year. That was good for third place overall and its third mass-market win in four years.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Lexus topped the chart as the most dependable brand for the seventh year in a row, followed by Porsche, according to J.D. Power's annual U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, released Wednesday.



User Comments

carsnyc

No big surprises here really other than seeing Mazda and Acura so low

carsnyc

Posted on 2/14/2018 10:55:28 AM   

Jazzyjazz

Tesla so horrible they avoided listing it?

Jazzyjazz

Posted on 2/14/2018 10:56:21 AM   

USNA1999

The usual suspects at the top. But BMW, KIA, Chevy and Hyundai beating Toyota? LoL!

USNA1999

Posted on 2/14/2018 12:47:13 PM   

cidflekken

Looking at this chart year after year, is it really a firm statement to say that reliability drives sales? I'm not so sure. It almost appears to me that reputation of reliability has no impact on sales.

On another note, what is the perception of reliability based on (I know we've had this discussion many times here). It appears that the more conservative brands that bring little innovation to the table are the ones that lead these results.

cidflekken

Posted on 2/14/2018 12:47:56 PM   

USNA1999

Exactly!

USNA1999

Posted on 2/14/2018 12:48:51 PM   

USNA1999

Subaru towards the bottom? WTH is going on?

USNA1999

Posted on 2/14/2018 12:48:20 PM   

TomM

1- JD POWER is now owned by a Chinese investment company (IE - the government in disuise) -
2 - They still do not reveal the actual questions now how they pick the people who will be questioned..

It is possible to design A verbal survey in such a way that the results are exactly what someone wants them to be. As a result - I simply do not trust any of these polls. They tend to favor higher priced cars because the people are the one who want to justify their expensive purchase so they minimize actual results - while people who spend that last cent for the less expensive car - complain about the littlest problem. For example - would you complain about FLOR MATS that do not fit very well?

Yes - The reputation for Reliability does indeed factor into many people's decision - otherwise - Toyota cars certainly would not have sold as well as they did for years. The problem - the actual reliability is often not as people believe - and is likely to be based on OLDER personal experience rather than current actual data.

TomM

Posted on 2/14/2018 4:24:24 PM   

