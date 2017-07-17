Buick Regal GS Tipped To Arrive With 310 HP V6 Engine

Buick has been a leaky faucet with regards to the next-generation Regal GS. First, Buick Canada may have accidentally leaked the fact a 3.6-liter V6 engine will be under the hood. Now, the brand’s own publication may have spoiled its power figure.



The Summer 2017 issue of Buick’s “B” owner magazine features a section dedicated to the all-new 2018 Buick Regal Sportback. In print, though, a section titled “Regal GS Amps The Performance” notes a “high-feature” V6 engine with 310 horsepower. Displacement and torque figures are not mentioned, however.



