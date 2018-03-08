Buick Seeks Exemption From Trump Administration For Chinese Tariffs

General Motors asked the Trump administration to exclude the China-made Buick Envision small crossover from import tariffs, saying they would harm the company’s ability to compete in the U.

S. luxury market.

The automaker sold 210,000 Envisions in China last year compared with 42,000 in the U.S., it said in a July 30 filing with the U.S. Trade Representative Office. Those domestic sales aren’t enough to support a U.S. manufacturing plant, but GM needs to offer the model to have a complete lineup against brands such as Audi, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz, it said.



MDarringer

How about a 1:1 exception? You can bring in 1 Chinese car of a brand for 1 car of that brand built in the USA. You get one Chinese Buick for ever American Buick. You get one Chinese Volvo for every American Volvo. You have to build an American Geely to import a Chinese Geely. Keep tariffs on the rest. The real goal is to get at China proactively so they don't flood the market with affordable cars from China. A 1:1 rule is reasonable, but it would force Chinese makers like Geely, GAC, and SAIC to set up production here. The Koreans, Japanese, and Germans are already invested in production here.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/3/2018   

