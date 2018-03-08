Buick Seeks Exemption From Trump Administration For Chinese Tariffs

General Motors asked the Trump administration to exclude the China-made Buick Envision small crossover from import tariffs, saying they would harm the company’s ability to compete in the U. S. luxury market.

The automaker sold 210,000 Envisions in China last year compared with 42,000 in the U.S., it said in a July 30 filing with the U.S. Trade Representative Office. Those domestic sales aren’t enough to support a U.S. manufacturing plant, but GM needs to offer the model to have a complete lineup against brands such as Audi, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz, it said.