Buick's Dependence On Chinese Production Moves From Strength To Achilles Heel

The second quarter of 2018 returned pleasing sales figures for General Motors, but there were no champagne corks popping over Buick’s performance.

While GM’s sales rose 4.6 percent compared to Q2 2017 (and 4.2 percent year-to-date), Buick sales headed in the opposite direction — down 12 percent in the quarter, and roughly six-tenths of one percent over the first half of the year.

Swirling menacingly in the background of all of this is a threat from President Trump to levy a 25 percent tariff on all automotive imports, a move that would leave Buick especially exposed. As numbers crunched by Automotive News show, the only thing sparing the brand from an emergency overhaul, should such a scenario come to pass, is a subcompact crossover — one which may or may not be exempt from the proposed tariffs.

MDarringer

It's always amused me that the Chinese love their Oldsmobiles oops Buicks. I fail to see anything compelling about Buicks. Chevy does their crossovers as well as Buick does and does so for less money. Their sedans are horrid. Now imagine if they had build the Avista and Avenir i.e. something compelling.

