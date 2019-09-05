Bureaucratic Insanity: Tesla Opens New Service Center In Ohio To Service It's Michigan Customers

While it's still prevented from opening up full stores in the state, Tesla has found a way to better service some of its Michigan customers – by opening up a shop just across the border in Ohio.

The California-based automaker opened a service center in Toledo, Ohio, Automotive News reported Wednesday. Toledo is about 60 miles southeast of Detroit and not far from the Michigan border. While there is a Tesla gallery in the Metro Detroit area, the company has been barred from opening a sales and service center in the state since 2014, when then-Governor Rick Snyder signed legislation that pretty much prevented the automaker's direct sales model in Michigan.