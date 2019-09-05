Bureaucratic Insanity: Tesla Opens New Service Center In Ohio To Service It's Michigan Customers

Agent009 submitted on 5/9/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:13:12 PM

6 user comments | Views : 1,320 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

While it's still prevented from opening up full stores in the state, Tesla has found a way to better service some of its Michigan customers – by opening up a shop just across the border in Ohio.

 

The California-based automaker opened a service center in Toledo, Ohio, Automotive News reported Wednesday. Toledo is about 60 miles southeast of Detroit and not far from the Michigan border. While there is a Tesla gallery in the Metro Detroit area, the company has been barred from opening a sales and service center in the state since 2014, when then-Governor Rick Snyder signed legislation that pretty much prevented the automaker's direct sales model in Michigan.



Read Article


Bureaucratic Insanity: Tesla Opens New Service Center In Ohio To Service It's Michigan Customers

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

mre30

Welcome to America where politicians pander to their base out of necessity.

Would you expect the Michigan Governor to do ANYTHING to make it easier for a competitor who has no voters in his state to do business?

#MakesPerfectSense

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 1:07:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

What’s even crazier is the fact that these Tesla owners are willing to jump through hoops for service because in 10 years there still is no other car on the market like Tesla they could switch to.

The established players have been dragging their feet or putting out piss poor examples of EVs for a decade and scratching their heads as to why Tesla owners are willing to drive out of state for service when they have yet to offer an alternative.

Audi further delays its E Tron production, forcing customers to get back in line at Tesla or research another alternative

This is honestly showing the industry just how loyal these Tesla owners are and how much business established players missed out on and are currently playing catch up with

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 4:51:54 PM | | Votes: 2   

OttoC

LOL, so you must go out of state to get your unreliable Tesla worked on.

OttoC (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 1:38:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

FAQMD

Maybe Tesla owners need to sign up for a AAA plan ... AAA will tow up to 200 miles depending on your AAA plan ... LOL

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 2:54:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

It shows that corporations should not be allowed to contribute to PACs and influence the political process. Laws that ban competition should never get passed. It is un-American.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 7:22:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Aw but the Democrats LOVE doing that.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 7:52:35 PM | | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]