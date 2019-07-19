But, Wait. There's MORE! Chevrolet Revamping How It Treats Its Corvette Customers Starting With The All-new C8 Stingray

Chevrolet's press release follows:



Chevrolet Transforms the Corvette Customer Experience Customers can pre-order their 2020 Stingray starting today

New experience includes a 3D Visualizer, cross-country tour, content library and dedicated Corvette Concierge TUSTIN, Calif. — The first-ever production mid-engine Corvette revolutionizes the iconic vehicle, and the customer experience will be equally transformative. Starting today, interested 2020 Corvette Stingray shoppers will have access to unprecedented levels of information, as well as the ability to customize, visualize and pre-order their vehicle on Chevrolet.com or through their preferred dealer.





2020 Chevrolet Corvette







“With the 2020 Corvette, the introduction of the new customer experience is just as important as the reveal of the actual car,” said Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet passenger car and crossover marketing. “We will give customers unparalleled access to learn from and engage with Chevrolet, our dealers and enthusiasts on their terms, in a manner that’s convenient for them.” Visualize it, configure it, pre-order it A new digital tool, the Corvette Visualizer, allows people to design and customize their Corvette in extreme 3D detail through Chevrolet.com. The Visualizer is fully interactive, with available Corvette Stingray trims and custom combinations including exterior and interior colors, seats, wheels and even seat belt colors. As customers build their Corvettes they can experience 360-degree, 3D exterior and interior renderings of their potential vehicle. They’ll be able to toggle the headlights and interior lights on and off, view the vehicle with the retractable roof on or off and change the exterior lighting so they can envision all angles of their new supercar. Users can save their build and share images of their personally designed Stingray on social media, facilitating more discussion and excitement among enthusiasts. “We want to be able to show customers what their ideal Corvette will look like before they order it,” said Majoros. “They’ll be able to experiment with different wheels, brakes, fabrics, color samples and much more as they craft their dream Corvette. This is the most extreme level of detail we’ve ever offered at reveal and it will only improve over time.” After building their personal Stingray on Chevrolet.com, customers can pre-order their vehicle through a certified dealership. The car that users create through the Visualizer can be sent directly to certified dealers who will work with the customer on final ordering information when vehicles go on sale. Corvette hits the road Leading up to its on-sale date, the 2020 Corvette Stingray will be hitting the road for a cross-country consumer and dealership tour. Starting in late July, Corvette specialists, the vehicle and numerous parts and displays will make stops at more than 125 dealerships nationwide, as well as major consumer events such as the Concours d’Elegance of America, Woodward Dream Cruise, National Corvette Museum 25th Anniversary Celebration, Petit Le Mans and more. Chevy experts will host customers to showcase the new supercar, display customizable Corvette parts (seats, wheels, accessories, etc.) and teach people how to use the new Visualizer. The immersive experience includes several displays that highlight vehicle features and technologies. All certified Chevrolet Corvette dealers will have to participate in extensive training before they can put the 2020 Corvette Stingray on their showroom floors. The training includes on-track driving at Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch in Nevada, along with an intensive immersion on every detail of the 2020 Corvette. Corvette Signature dealers will also have special training on servicing the new supercar, reinforcing Chevrolet’s commitment to the complete ownership experience. Corvette Concierge A dedicated Corvette Concierge team will provide 2020 Corvette customers with answers to every question about the vehicle discovery, buying and ownership process. Specially trained Corvette Concierges also have access to the executives and engineers who helped develop the vehicle. When appropriate, the Concierge team can connect customers directly with their preferred dealership to facilitate vehicle ordering. While customers can call a Concierge at any time, they can also schedule special one-on-one appointments for ordering consultations and vehicle information assistance. The Corvette Concierge team, which is based at General Motors headquarters in Detroit, can be reached by calling 866-424-3892. Customers can also live chat with a Corvette Concierge online by visiting Chevrolet.com. The team is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT Mondays through Fridays. Content for all Chevy’s most robust reveal website to date is highlighted by a new Corvette Academy video series. Twenty-three videos provide owners with entertaining and informative overviews of specific features and the 2020 Stingray’s background. The videos are hosted by the engineers and designers who developed the vehicle. Video topics include Quick Tips, Short Answers and longform Tech Talks on everything from the advantages of the mid-engine to Corvette history and concepts. “This is the most thorough reveal site we’ve ever produced, with a variety of different videos, feature articles and photography all available,” said Majoros. “Whether you’re new to Corvette or have been driving one since 1953, we have content that will be appeal to you.” Within the site, interested parties can sign up to receive email updates when new vehicle content and offers are made available.



2020 Chevrolet Corvette

















































