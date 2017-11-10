Butterfly-inspired iridescent Structural Blue paint appears first on Lexus LC 500

For the past 15 years, Lexus has been conducting a research into butterfly wings. And this study resulted in a special paint job from the Japanese automaker. It is so complicated that the paint alone requires 12 steps and 20 quality inspections. We will first see this on the LC 500 Structural Blue Edition, that creates an iridescent look on the grand tourer.



The company was inspired by the Morpho butterfly, which gave them this particular shade of blue. Lexus says that unlike conventional finishes where the paint reflects just under 50 percent of the pigments, this shade reflects almost 100 percent. The tiny pigments let the vehicle produce an ever changing shade of blue. The only downside is that this is not apparent in photographs, which is why you cannot really appreciate it in these photos.



