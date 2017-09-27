Buy, Sell, Or Hold? Morgan Stanley Analyst Claims 10,000,000 Telsas On The Road In A Decade

Tesla is on track to transition from being a niche automaker to a large volume automaker over the next few years.

That’s a hard transition to predict since it hasn’t been done in the US for half a century.

Nonetheless, Morgan Stanley is giving it a shot and released today its projections for the growth of Tesla’s global fleet over the next few years.

Morgan Stanley’s automotive industry analyst, Adam Jonas, has long been relatively bullish on Tesla, but he has also been more conservative on the automaker’s delivery targets.


User Comments

jonesharrison

LOL. I realize Morgan Stanley is about to go broke holding Tesla stock, but come on. No amount of cheerleading for Elon the Con is going to convince people of that claim.

Posted on 9/27/2017 1:07:05 PM

Posted on 9/27/2017 1:07:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

