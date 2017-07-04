Buy This Bugatti Chiron For €3.5M, Wait A Year To Actually Get It

€3. 57 million (about $3.8M) or €3M ($3.2M) if we’re not taking into account applicable taxes. That’s how much German dealer Auto Seredin from Stuttgart wants for this brand new Bugatti Chiron. “Brand new” is probably not the right term to use here considering the vehicle hasn’t even been built yet. As a matter of fact, the deep-pocketed person with the means to buy the 1,500-hp machine can still configure the car, should the white & blue theme applied both inside and out not be to the customer’s liking.



By now you are probably wondering why it costs so much when Bugatti wants “only” €2.4M ($2.55M) and you can still give them a call and place an order for the Chiron. There are two reasons that might explain (to some extent) the premium applied by the dealer. The first has to do with the amount of time you'll have to wait to have the car delivered.



Read Article