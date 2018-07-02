Buyer gets Aston Martin Valkyrie featuring moon dust into its paint

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is probably the most futuristic looking vehicle that is out today. In fact, it looks like a spaceship on wheels and could perfectly star in a Sci-Fi movie. Having that, it is actually currently being developed by Gaydon, together with Red Bull Advanced Technologies to make it perform even better than it already does.



It’s a limited edition model with only 150 units to be produced. However, every single example has already been accounted for. Now, one future owner of this car revealed to us what he has planned for his vehicle.



