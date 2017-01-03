Buyers Continue To Flock To Audi Showrooms In February - Sales Up 17.3%

Audi achieved its best February sales in the U. S., marking the 74th straight monthly record. The previous February record was set last year with 11,718 vehicles sold. Through the first two months of 2017, Audi U.S. sales have risen 14 percent to 26,942 vehicles.



February sales were bolstered by demand for SUVs, which rose 36 percent over last February and 28 percent year-to-date. The Q5 was the volume leader with 3,294 vehicles sold, an increase of 36 percent. Sales of the Q7 rose 50 percent over last year to 2,477 vehicles. The Q3 posted 1,103 sales for the month, an increase of 12 percent.



“SUVs now make up 50 percent of our sales volume, so we are excited about the launch of the all-new Q5 this spring,” said Mark Del Rosso, chief operating officer, Audi of America. “We are optimistic that this new model will build on the success of its predecessor and attract new fans to the Audi brand.”



Sales of Audi sedan models remained strong in February, as they continued to counter an industry move away from sedans. A4 sales increased 30 percent to 2,377 vehicles. A6 sales rose 3 percent to 1,094 vehicles. The A7 recorded 471 deliveries in February, an increase of 10 percent from last year. The A8 posted 251 sales for the month, an increase of 15 percent.



A3 Sportback e-tron sales rose 61 percent to 400 vehicles, the second-best sales month for the plug-in hybrid. The A4 allroad posted a sales increase of 37 percent for the month with 170 deliveries.







