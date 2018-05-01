CANCER And Global COOLING? Risks To The Electric Vehicle Market That Could Be More Damaging Than Ever Expected?

Agent001 submitted on 1/5/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:17:37 PM

0 user comments | Views : 206 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: seekingalpha.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There are two things that could bring a “sudden death” to the future of electric cars.

 These are the market-impact equivalents of an giant asteroid hitting hitting Earth, extinguishing all life.

In other words, Armageddon.

The first of these two threats is any evidence of harmful electromagnetic radiation from sitting in an electric car.  Let’s be clear: I have no certain evidence that this is or will be a problem. I’m just saying that it’s not clear that this issue has been investigated deeply enough, and not recently enough.



Read Article


CANCER And Global COOLING? Risks To The Electric Vehicle Market That Could Be More Damaging Than Ever Expected?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]